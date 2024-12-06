I've said it before and I will continue to repeat it - recruitment drives can make or break seasons.

We've seen the Bulldogs transform from competition also-rans to Finals competitors mainly due to a season upon season recruitment drive.

Meanwhile the Tigers signed a host of players over the past three seasons and finished last on all three ocassions.

Today we're here to run a look over nine of the 17 NRL teams and their recruitment decisions for 2025.

Some teams will attract average grades due to a lack of activity. Keep in mind that not all teams need to go out and sign five quality players.

That said, below are recruitment grades for the first nine teams heading into 2025: