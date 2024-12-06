I've said it before and I will continue to repeat it - recruitment drives can make or break seasons.
We've seen the Bulldogs transform from competition also-rans to Finals competitors mainly due to a season upon season recruitment drive.
Meanwhile the Tigers signed a host of players over the past three seasons and finished last on all three ocassions.
Today we're here to run a look over nine of the 17 NRL teams and their recruitment decisions for 2025.
Some teams will attract average grades due to a lack of activity. Keep in mind that not all teams need to go out and sign five quality players.
That said, below are recruitment grades for the first nine teams heading into 2025:
In: Jett Bryce, Ben Hunt
Out: Corey Oates, Jordan Pereira, Tristan Sailor
Re-signed: Coby Black, Ezra Mam, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Josh Rogers, Tyson Smoothy, Martin Taupau, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters
Adding Ben Hunt is massive. It re-opens the premiership window that we saw slammed shut due to 2024s horror efforts.
That said, they had issues elsewhere that have not been addressed. Their bench looks to be one of the weaker in the competition.
Tristan Sailor is a talented back-up but neither he, Corey Oates or Jordan Pereira are monumental losses.
Re-signing Reece Walsh and Ezra Mama (prior to his off-field issues) were coups of the highest order. Both should hold their spots in the Broncos spine for many years to come.
The biggest recruit may have come off the field with Michael Maguire looking to return the Broncos to former glory.
Weird thing to type seeing as the Broncos should have won the 2023 Grand Final, but that is where the club us at right now.
Grading: C+