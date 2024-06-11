The Penrith Panthers have reportedly upgraded one of their best young outside backs to their Top 30 roster for the remainder of the season.

Casey McLean, the younger brother of winger Jesse McLean, will reportedly spend the remainder of the season on the NRL roster in the wake of Taylan May being absent due to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy after he faces alleged domestic violence charges.

An Under-18s City representative, McLean has appeared in six games in the NSW Cup this year in the centres. However, he can also play on the wing and in the fullback position.

During these reserve-grade appearances, he has provided one try assist, made nine tackle busts, 72 tackles at an efficiency of 85.7 per cent and averaged 120 running metres per game.

While he is unlikely to feature for the NRL team this season, he could find himself playing for Penrith come State of Origin time, when the club will be without several players due to representative honours and a growing injury ward.

The decision to promote him to the Top 30 roster also comes after he agreed to an extension with the club earlier this season alongside brother Jesse McLean until the end of the 2026 season.