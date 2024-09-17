Less than 12 months after signing a two-year contract with the Newcastle Knights, a young outside back has reportedly been granted an early release from the remainder of his contract.

Touted Dominic Young's replacement at the beginning of the year, Tom Jenkins failed to get going for the Knights. This saw him move down the pecking order and not register an NRL appearance since Round 7 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Overlooked in favour of David Armstrong, Thomas Cant and Fletcher Sharpe, Jenkins spent most of the season in the NSW Cup, having moved from the Penrith Panthers, where he scored five tries in six games.

Unlikely to be given another shot in first-grade next season, his time in Newcastle has come to a close after being granted an early release from the remainder of his contract, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is unknown where the 23-year-old's next destination may be, but he has shown that he is a perfect backup option.

While he will be looking to cement a regular spot in a first-grade side, he will first be hoping to reclaim his form from 2023 where he scored a combined 19 tries in the NSW Cup and NRL.

In replenishing their outside backs, the Knights are also not set to gift Enari Tuala a contract extension for next season, with the centre linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Signing with the Knights in 2020 after a three-season stint with the North Queensland Cowboys, the centre has played in 105 first-grade matches to date and even featured in the Prime Minister's XIII team in 2018.

The club's leading try-scorer twice throughout his career, Tuala is one of four players off-contract at the end of 2024 at the Knights, alongside forwards Mat Croker and Brodie Jones and fellow outside back Krystian Mapapalangi.