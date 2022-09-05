Young Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young has confirmed that his preference is to represent England over Jamaica at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, and according to club coach Adam O'Brien, he has already been picked.

Young arrived in Australia from England at the start of last season, but has impressed in an otherwise bleak season for the Knights.

Jamaica have qualified for their first Rugby League World Cup, having got the better Canada and the United States of America in November 28 during their American zone qualifying matches.

They have been grouped alongside Lebanon, New Zealand and Ireland for their first charge at the tournament and would have been hopeful that the Knights' winger would commit.

However, he revealed after the Round 25 loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon that he wants to play for England, and has had discussions with coach Shaun Wane.

"I want to play for England," Young told the publication.

"I've had a few positive talks with [coach] Shaun Wane. That's the direction I want to go in and I'm hopeful I'll end up."

Young admitted it was a hard decision.

"That's why it was such a hard decision," Young said.

"To play with my brother is something I've not done before. It is really hard to turn the Jamaica opportunity down ... but I just felt like, at the end of the day, I was born in England, I am English.

"The opportunity to potentially win a World Cup, especially in front of friends and family, is pretty special."