Manly Sea Eagles gun utility Kaeo Weekes may not remain on the Northern Beaches in 2024.

The utility has impressed when placed into the fire of first-grade this year, serving as a handy utility for the Sea Eagles on the back of strong NSW Cup form at Blacktown.

In his nine games, he has played three at fullback, one at five-eighth and another five off the bench, scoring a solitary try during the early-season high-scoring draw against the Newcastle Knights.

His best performance arguably came agasinst the Titans in Round 9 when he ran for 127 metres, but he has caught the eye of rival clubs according to News Corp, and the Sea Eagles are reportedly prepared to let him walk without a fight.

It's understood that the Sea Eagles have acknowledged that there will be no place in the starting 17 for Weekes next season, and given he is off-contract at the lub, he is unlikely to remain at the club.

That comes with Tom Trbojevic to return from his long-term injury which ended his 2023 season, while Luke Brooks will join Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

At best, Weekes could play a utility role from the interchange bench and serve as a back-up in both positions, but there is no guarantee he would be the first number called in the event of injury.

Reuben Garrick has filled in strongly for Trbojevic at fullback this year, and has done so in previous years too, while Josh Schuster is being shunted out of the halves with Brooks' arrival. Jake Arthur is also at the club and unlikely to find any playing time in the NRL next season.

That means Weekes, who at 21 years of age should be fighting for regular playing time, is on the outer at Manly, with the report suggesting the Canberra Raiders have him on the radar.

That comes with the Raiders still looking to replace Jack Wighton in the number six jersey, and also unsettled at the back.

Wighton's exit to South Sydney next year has created a major headache for Ricky Stuart and the recruitment staff in the nation's capital, with the club still no closer to locking down an option.

They have reportedly looked at players like Blake Taaffe, and also have young Parramatta half Ethan Sanders set to join next year.

None of that will likely fill the Raiders with confidence though, and Weekes could be another step in the right direction, with the club also rotating through the likes of Xavier Savage, Sebastian Kris and Jordan Rapana at the back this year, but never looking settled.