North Queensland Cowboys young gun Zac Laybutt has had his season brought to an abrupt end after scans confirmed a torn ACL.

Laybutt, who has played four games so far this year, only missing the Cowboys' Round 3 victory at Kogarah over the St George Illawarra Dragons, only managed 19 minutes against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon before being taken from the field in a 35 points to 22 victory.

The club confirmed in a short statement on Monday afternoon that he will need surgery in the coming weeks which will end his season.

ACL injuries generally carry with them a nine to twelve-month return to play - the short end of that return likely means he would be able to begin full training early in the new year, almost impacting his 2024 pre-season.

Laybutt will be tough to replace after a strong start to the season which has seen him score three tries and assist another while breaking eight tackles and running for an average of 108 metres per contest.

Valentine Holmes has the other centre spot locked down for North Queensland, with ex-New Zealand Warrior Viliami Vailea, who has been playing centre for the Mackay Cutters at QLD Cup level so far this season his most likely replacement.

Former Canberra Raider Semi Valemei can also line up in the centres and could be an option, although has commenced the year on the wing for Mackay at reserve grade level.