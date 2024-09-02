Less than two weeks away from the beginning of the 2024 NRL Finals, the Sydney Roosters have suffered two massive blows that has huge ramifications for the entire competition.

Taken from the field within 12 minutes against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon, there were fears amongst the club and coaching staff that he had sustained a severe knee injury to his left leg.

The club confirmed these fears on Monday, with the Roosters confirming that he has "suffered a non-contact left ACL rupture".

This not only sees the halfback ruled out for the remainder of the season, including all finals matches, but he is also unlikely to return until April or May next year.

It has been confirmed that Walker will undergo reconstructive surgery this week on his knee.

Sam Walker off with a left knee injury - the same knee he suffered a partial ACL tear in last season. Unfortunately video brings concern for another ACL injury - non contact deceleration + can see some forward shift below the knee. Best hope is the instability already present pic.twitter.com/knRSIUD1z6 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 1, 2024

To make matters worse for the Roosters, Brandon Smith has also "sustained a contact right MCL and ACL injury" and will join Walker on the sidelines for the next nine months.

Smith left the field in the 38th minute of the match after he was the victim of an Elliott Whitehead hip-drop tackle.

Duo Sandon Smith and Connor Watson are the likely choices to replace Walker and Smith in the starting team as they attempt to make a long run in the finals.

Victor Radley (shoulder) and Nat Butcher (concussion) also failed to finish the match.

Due to mandatory concussion protocols, Butcher will return in time for the 2024 NRL Finals, but Radley has also been ruled out with a "fracture to his left scapula".

It is understood that he could technically return before the end of the season with the club confirming that he will have a "non-operative management and will be reviewed by a shoulder specialist".

While not impossible it is extremely likely that he has played his final game of the season.

“It doesn't look good for Sammy,” Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said post-match.

“It's really disappointing. It was tough, untouched, when Sammy went down, then Brandon. It's tough when you finish a game and you have carnage like that.

“Belief is high and we've got a squad for that reason and you've got to believe in who's coming next.”