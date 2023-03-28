One of the most promising rugby league playmakers and World Club Challenge hero Lewis Dodd is reportedly eyeing a move to the NRL.

According to Danny Weidler from The Sydney Morning Herald, Dodd is looking to move down under to play NRL and has signed with SFX Sports Group.

The 21-year-old halfback is fresh in the mind of Panthers' fans as he kicked the match-winning field goal against them for St Helens.

"He's employed George Mimis to get him a club in Australia basically," Danny Weidler said on Sky Sports Radio's ‘The Big Sports Breakfast'.

"I know he's got a bit of time left on his contract at St. Helens. He's one to watch."

Signed into the Saints Academy when he was 15 years old, Dood has been with St Helens ever since and made his Super League debut in 2020.

During this time, he was a big part of St Helens winning the 2021 and 2022 Super League adding to the club's dynasty.

If he is to make a move to the NRL many teams will be looking to gain his signature. The two most likely are either the Wests Tigers or the Dolphins.

With Luke Brooks' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Tigers are desperate for a new halfback to bring life into the team and they are not afraid to spend cash in making it happen.

The other most likely team is the Dolphins. Here, Dodd will link up with his former coach Kristian Woolf who was lured over from St Helens. Woolf will take over from Wayne Bennett as the Dolphins' head coach in 2025.