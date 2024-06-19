The NSW Sky Blues and QLD Maroons have named their respective teams for next week's Women's State of Origin series decider.

New South Wales has opted for an unchanged team, which will see Jakiya Whitfeld, Kirra Dibb and Ellie Johnston remain on the reserves.

At the same time, Queensland has been forced to drop Sienna Lofipo (PCL) due to injury. Sophie Holyman has been named as her replacement but will play off the interchange bench with Keilee Joseph starting at lock.

New South Wales Sky Blues

Squad: Emma Tonegato, Jaime Chapman, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Tiana Penitani, Corban Baxter, Rachael Pearson, Millie Elliott, Olivia Higgins, Caitlan Johnston-Green, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Taliah Fuimaono, Olivia Kernick, Grace Kemp, Sarah Togatuki, Jakiya Whitfeld, Kirra Dibb, Ellie Johnston

Queensland Maroons

Squad: Tamika Upton, Julia Robinson, Shenae Ciesiolka, Evania Pelite, Emmanita Paki, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw (c), Shannon Mato, Destiny Brill, Jessika Elliston, Tazmin Rapana, Romy Teitzel, Keilee Joseph, Emma Manzelmann, Makenzie Weale, Sophie Holyman, Destiny Brill, Zahara Temara, Emily Bass, Chelsea Lenarduzzi

The third game of the Women's State of Origin will take place on June 27 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.