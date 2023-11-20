Four Kiwi Ferns players headline the long list of players who are in the running to be crowned the 2023 women's golden boot winner.

The award, which recognises the best female international player from the calendar year, has had a long list of 14 players confirmed, as well as a judging panel that features Karyn Murphy (Australia), Honey Hireme-Smiler (New Zealand) and Danika Priim (England).

The New Zealand group to make the list are Georgia Hale, Male Hufanga, Apii Nicholls and Raecene McGregor, who won last year's award and is now a chance to make it two in a row.

That is in stark contrast to the Australian side, who only have Jess Sergis and Tamika Upton in contention to be named the international game's best player for 2023.

The long list was voted by a host of media and other personalities, with players from France, the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga also listed as chances to claim the award.

Long list

Elisa Akpa (France)

Toru Arakua (Cook Islands)

Lauréane Biville (France)

Belinda Gwasamun (Papua New Guinea)

Georgia Hale (New Zealand)

Amy Hardcastle (England)

Mele Hufanga (New Zealand)

Raecene McGregor (New Zealand)

Apii Nicholls (New Zealand)

Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala(Samoa)

Tiana Penitani (Tonga)

Georgia Roche (England)

Jess Sergis (Australia)

Tamika Upton (Australia)

Judging panel

Karyn Murphy (Australia)

Honey Hireme-Smiler (New Zealand)

Danika Priim (England)