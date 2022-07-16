Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen have continued to tease a potential fight on Channel 9s post-match panel following last night's clash between the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors.

Both former players have turned to boxing and for years, have been rumoured to be in negotiations over a fight.

Gallen, a former New South Wales and Cronulla Sharks enforcer, called out Sonny Bill's camp earlier this year, suggesting he didn't want the fight to happen over contract details.

When it was suggested by host James Bracey that the pair settle a disagreement in the ring, Gallen responded, suggesting he has been trying to make it happen.

"Been trying to make it happen for ten years," Gallen said.

Williams wasted no time in firing back, telling Gallen to "sign it."

"Hey, you know the deal bro. Sign it brother," Williams said.

"Is there a deal to sign now?" Gallen retorted.

The duo then went back and forth, with Williams even suggesting Gallen's management had rang his management recently.

"You know what it is. Your man called my man the other day. 60-40 let's go. Let's get it on," Williams said, seeming to confirm earlier comments from Gallen that the New Zealander wouldn't enter the fight on a 50-50 split money-wise.

"Sign it brother!" 🥊 Another chapter in the Gal v SBW saga! 😂 #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/lvZp4sAeZx — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) July 15, 2022

Gallen then called Williams out for waiting until he was 41.

"I knew you'd come round when I'm 41," Gallen said.

"You've dogged it for years."

Channel 9 veteran commentator Peter Psaltis then suggested on Twitter that the dispute between the duo continued off air.

I was in the room and I can tell you it continued on during the ad break! Unplanned and unscripted….. @NRLonNine @wwos https://t.co/zEBqrHMZsu — Peter Psaltis (@peterp79) July 15, 2022

The duo have both been successful in the boxing ring, but are yet to come to blows from opposite corners.