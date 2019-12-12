Brayden Wiliame is set for a return to the NRL after Catalans Dragons confirmed his departure from the club as he will look to join St George Illawarra.

The Fijian international leaves the French club after 72 appearances and 30 tries since joining in 2017, where he featured in the club’s 2018 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

“First of all, I want to thank Bernard and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to come to the Dragons back in 2017,” Wiliame told the club’s website.

“It’s been an experience I’ll cherish forever. Thank you to the members and fans for the endless support the past three years. And lastly to the players and families, thank you for making my family and I feel welcome from the start.

I wish you all nothing but the best. Allez les Dracs.”

Wiliame played 29 NRL matches for Parramatta and Manly before his move to the Super League outfit.

The 26-year-old leaves the Perpignan club with a year remaining on his contract after not featuring in the clubs training schedule while holding out for release.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara commented on the void Wiliame will be leaving at Catalans.

”Whilst we are very disappointed that Brayden will leave our club immediately, he does so with our full support. We completely understand his reasons for asking for the release and the opportunity which he has in front of him for both himself and his family.” McNamara said.

“Brayden will be a big loss to our team, his commitment and development as a player at Catalans has been a pleasure to see and he will always be remembered as a player who gave his all in every game.

We wish him and his family well for the future. Our search for a replacement will begin and we will look domestically in France, England and the Southern Hemisphere for the right player.”