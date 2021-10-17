The wave of laments following the Dolphins' decision to part with using the name of Redcliffe in their title has continued, with Channel 9 presenter and former Wallabies player Peter FitzSimons slamming the call.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader revealed the reason behind the decision earlier this week after gaining the NRL's 17th license, however it hasn't halted criticism on removing the Redcliffe label from one of Australia's most traditional clubs.

Reader faced further questioning on the matter from FitzSimons on Sunday, with the Sports Sunday panellist lambasting the decision in believing the club has lost half of their identity.

“You’ve got this proud history, you’ve been there since 1947, the great Artie Beetson played for you — why on earth, when you’ve got this glorious future in front of you, you hope, why would you cut off half your identity?" FitzSimons said.

🐬 Why the Dolphins won the NRL bid

🏉 How they will have two teams moving forward

🤔 And what's next for team No. 17?#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/MyiXvVytIw — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) October 16, 2021

Reader looked to reassure that the identity of the Dolphins and their roots to Redcliffe will remain strong, with the club's reserves side to remain competing under the name of their local region in the Queensland Cup.

"We’re certainly not cutting off the identity that will remain in the Q Cup and it’s part of our pathway up to many boys and girls getting the opportunity to play at the highest level," Reader said.

"Our club will be more than just Redcliffe. Brisbane is bigger than just the CBD now. We happen to be situated in the fastest growing area in Queensland. Moreton Bay regional council is the third biggest regional council area in Australia linking with the Sunny Coast which is the fourth biggest.”

Fellow panellist Mark Taylor supported FitzSimons' claims, stating that keeping the Redcliffe name 'puts them on the map'.

“I like the idea of the Redcliffe Dolphins, because to me, a lot of people would not know where Redcliffe is,” Taylor said.

“People then go, ‘Oh that’s where so-and-so plays, that’s where Wayne Bennett coaches’. You put them on the map by hanging onto their name.”

The Dolphins will enter the NRL in 2023, sharing home matches at Suncorp Stadium, on the Sunshine Coast and in Redcliffe.