Last night, to much fanfare, the NRL inducted its 14th rugby league Immortal.

The highest honour in our game, reserved for only the elite of the very elite.

Heading into the event there was much speculation on who would join the likes of Johnny Raper, Andrew Johns and Norm Provan.

We heard a long list of credible candidates. Peter Sterling and Darren Lockyer seemed to be the favourites heading in.

That said, I believe the NRL selection panel absolutely nailed it by naming Ron Coote as the newest member of the prestigious honour roll.

As someone in their 30s, the career of Coote was well over before I became aware of all things rugby league.

I've searched high and low and there isn't a single detractor to Coote's inclusion. Quite the opposite actually.

Most seem to agree that it was a mere formality. A matter or time, and perhaps even overdue.

A veteran of over 250 ARL games (381 first class games), 15 Origins and 23 Test appearances, Coote won Premierships at both clubs he represented; the Bunnies and the Roosters.

The fact those fierce NRL rivals play for a cup named in his honours every year shows how highly he is regarded both both foundation clubs.

He appeared in nine grand Finals, winning six. A three time Test captain. One of the greatest forwards out game has ever seen.

The only somewhat negative I saw last night on social media came from those who wanted other players inducted first.

I believe the NRL tipped their cap a little by announcing that surefire Immortals Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston would enter the Hall of Fame.

That said to me that they wouldn't be entered and then called back up to except Immortal status later on the same evening.

The criteria states you must be in the Hall to qualify for Immortal discussion, but to do both on one night would have felt anticlimactic.

If if were to be Smith, I think he would have been called up, and presented both honours at the same time, as the main event.

Cameron Smith is the best I ever saw play the game. I honestly can't ever remember a bad game he played.

The fact that Sharks fans stood in rapturous applause at the sight of him being Sin Binned all those years ago at Shark Park is perhaps the greatest sign of a respect a player can be given.

Every opposition fan hated him. They called him the game's best referee, a shot at the perceived favouritism his enormous stature in the game often seemed to have garnered.

Fans almost rioted when Cam Smith's wife was presented a ring by the NRL, as if it had any effect, in any way, in any of their lives.

Simply put, Cam Smith is the surest inclusion you will ever see.

His time will come!

So too Darren Lockyer, Johnathan Thurston.

Maybe even Peter Stirling, Brett Kenny, Billy Slater, other names I saw presented as inclusions last night.

I couldn't frame an argument against any of those names, but their time will come.

The inclusion of Andrew Johns felt rushed.

Not for a single second am I suggesting his name shouldn't have been included amongst the best this game has ever produced.

Until Cameron Smith, I couldn't name a player of higher ilk that Johns.

That said, he was inducted before the likes of Dally Messenger and even Mal Meninga.

There is no rule suggesting that players need to be inducted in chronological order. Not should there be.

Coote's inclusion just felt right. Coote is now 79 years of age. Cam Smith's inclusion can wait.

The way the process has changed has also allowed for some romance.

Can you imagine both Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny being inducted together at the next ceremony? One of the greatest halves partnerships of all time entering on the same night.

Or Thurston and Smith? The chief destroyers of NSW for almost a decade entering the class? You couldn't pay this Blue enough to endure that, but what a moment.

Or Lockyer and Fittler? Each state's star half in an era where Origin was king!

This is pure fantasy booking of course but the possibilities are endless.

Ron Coote was the man to go in last night.

I wouldn't have come on here, thumping my chest in anger, had Smith, Lockyer or the like been inducted, but Coote was the perfect name at the perfect time.

What an incredible career, celebrated on a magnificent night.

Welcome to Immortal status Mr Ronald Joseph Coote AM.