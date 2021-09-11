Current Wests Tigers half-back Luke Brooks has been the subject of a whirlwind of rumour talk and speculation surrounding his future at the Tigers.

The number seven still has two years remaining on his deal that is reported to be valued at around $850,000 per season.

Brooks compiled a very poor season by his standards as did the Tigers team. But the half-back has been under-performing for a number of seasons now and has not yet lived up to his hefty price tag.

Statistics wise, he was not good at all. He only forced 13 drop outs for the entirety of the season, in which he only missed one game. Also, he was unable to use his legs and break the line this year with under 100 running metres averaged per game. Along with his failure to attack the line he only crossed over for the one try.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.7

Try Assists 0

Tries 285

Kick Metres

These numbers do not stack up to the expectations coach Michael Mcguire has set for his star player.

Before this season, many defended Brooks as they blamed youth for the cracks in his game. But now he is an eight-season NRL player that is 26 years of age and he has arrived at the cross-roads. He needs to perform or risk never realising his immense talent.

West Tigers legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach urged the number seven to "move on" and find a new team beyond the West. He then said "I think he's stale" talking about his great early form as a young player and his gradual decline.

These comments may have shed a light on the feeling of the broader West Tigers past playing group's dismay for Brooks' current performances.

If the playmaker is moved on, then the conversation turns to who wants Brooks?

One team that may look to bring on a new half-back is the Canberra Raiders.

They need to look to pair franchise player Jack Wighton with a fellow half following the departure of George Williams.

They have so far used Sam Williams and Matt Frawley as options but it seems they are not in any long-term plans in the territory. Brooks would complement Wighton well and may be a good project player for super coach Ricky Stuart.

If the Wests Tigers' half can rekindle his solid passing skills and the kicking craft to force repeat sets, then it may be a clever deal for both parties.

Another potential destination club for Brooks would be the St George Illawarra Dragons. The Saints have already let go of Corey Norman, their current half-back, which gives them an opening at the position. The Dragons have the salary cap space to pick up a large chunk of his existing contract which would be a good financial option for Brooks.