The 2024 Pacific Championships came to a close after the Australian Kangaroos defeated Tonga in the Final, but every nation was unable to field the best team due to either injuries or suspensions.

Following the end of the tournament, Zero Tackle has examined all the national teams and compared them to the best possible team they could have potentially used if all players were available for selection and weren't injured or suspended.

Fielding a strong team but far from its best due to injuries, Papua New Guinea were able to clinch decisive victories against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Despite winning their second Pacific Bowl in a row before being defeated by the New Zealand Kiwis in the 2025 Pacific Championships promotional match, they did it without the likes of NRL stars Alex Johnston, Justin Olam and Zac Laybutt and Super League standout Edwin Ipape.

The Back-Line

Having managed to win two out of their three games in the tournament, the Kumuls back-line were a key part of their success, but they had to do it without NRL trio Alex Johnston, Justin Olam and Zac Laybutt.

Not only would their inclusion be a massive bonus to the line-up due to their experience and skill, but it would also dramatically shake up the back-line.

Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias and Rodrick Tai will exit the team meaning the entire back-line would be made up of players who played in the NRL competition, while Nene McDonald would shift to the wing allowing Johnston to play at the back of the field.

Changes: Alex Johnston, Justin Olam, Zac Laybutt

The Forward Pack

While the Kumuls were missing most of their back-line in the Pacific Championships, it is a different story in the forward pack.

Valentine Richard, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Rhyse Martin, Jeremiah Simbiken and Jack de Belin would all retain their spots in the team, but they were without Edwin Ipape due to injury.

The Leigh Leopard hooker has produced several stellar performances in the PNG jumper and would have been a key player through his leadership in the middle of the field and directing traffic in attack.

Changes: Edwin Ipape

The Interchange Bench

Although there were multiple changes to the team - mainly in the back-line - the interchange bench would be eerily similar bar the inclusion of forward Nixon Putt.

While not selected in the squad due to poor form, Putt has previously played 14 matches in the international arena since debuting in 2017 and has the ability to play anywhere in the forwards and can also be used in the centres if an injury arises.

Formerly with the Castleford Tigers before moving back to the QLD Cup with the Central Queensland Capras, Putt has showcased that he can dramatically change the game and be used off the bench as an X-factor.

Changes: Nixon Putt

