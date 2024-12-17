5 5. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

After he was diagnosed with bipolar and was admitted into a French mental facility in 2022, all signs pointed toward a downward spiral for Angus Crichton.

His 2023 season was not one to write home about, with the back-rower featuring in just 13 matches and scoring only one try.

Things looked bleak for Crichton, who admitted to the Sydney Morning Herald that he often asked himself throughout the season, "What am I doing out here?

Fast forward 12 months, and the 28-year-old has turned the tide to solidify himself as the best second-rower in the competition.

In just this season alone, Crichton has reclaimed both his Blues and his Kangaroos jersey while earning himself a two-year extension with the Sydney Roosters in the process.

The representative back-rower claimed 11 tries in 23 appearances this season while boasting an impressive 57 offloads, the second most in the competition.

He was awarded the Wally Lewis Player of the Series thanks to his Origin efforts, as well as a feature in the Dally M Team of the Year. 'Gus' is back, and it looks like the strike forward is here to stay.