In a year with many constants; Penrith Panthers' continued dominance, a third-consecutive wooden spoon for the Wests Tigers, and the exit of yet another Blues coach, there were also plenty of plot twists.
This season saw the resurgence of many veteran players, as well as the rise of some younger footballers who finally hit their potential. Five players stood out in particular, elevating their game to heights many didn't see coming.
With some players fighting tooth and nail for a new contract, and others getting the opportunity to shine in fresh circumstances, it's safe to say that these players will all be mainstays in their respective clubs for years to come.
55. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
After he was diagnosed with bipolar and was admitted into a French mental facility in 2022, all signs pointed toward a downward spiral for Angus Crichton.
His 2023 season was not one to write home about, with the back-rower featuring in just 13 matches and scoring only one try.
Things looked bleak for Crichton, who admitted to the Sydney Morning Herald that he often asked himself throughout the season, "What am I doing out here?
Fast forward 12 months, and the 28-year-old has turned the tide to solidify himself as the best second-rower in the competition.
In just this season alone, Crichton has reclaimed both his Blues and his Kangaroos jersey while earning himself a two-year extension with the Sydney Roosters in the process.
The representative back-rower claimed 11 tries in 23 appearances this season while boasting an impressive 57 offloads, the second most in the competition.
He was awarded the Wally Lewis Player of the Series thanks to his Origin efforts, as well as a feature in the Dally M Team of the Year. 'Gus' is back, and it looks like the strike forward is here to stay.