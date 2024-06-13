The fallout from the Blues horror Origin One loss will continue as squads are selected for the second game of the series.
Debutant Joseph Suaalii's awfully mistimed tackle saw him dismissed and suspended for four games. This rules him out of the do or die clash in Melbourne.
Michael Maguire would have liked to have had as many options available heading into the must win game, but his first choice right centre will miss the game.
Luckily though, there are some pretty handy options ready to put their hand up if called upon.
Below are five such options. We see four options who would join the squad and a fifth that would see a switch. More on that later.
Who would you be naming to run out at centre for Game Two?:
After making himself unavailable and then available again for the Origin opener, Latrell Mitchell has made a case that he simply cannot be overlooked this time around.
I see it as simply as this; if Latrell is fit, pick him!
This is a must win game for the Blues and to beat this QLD side Michael Maguire must pick as many big game players as possible.
I fully concede that Trell's form has been shaky this season. That said, since returning from suspension he has been blistering.
He's big, his quick, he's aggressive and he's won Origin games and Grand Finals on his own back.
This is a risk, make no mistake. Mitchell can be "got".
Opposition players can target him, needle him. He's not beyond reacting. Then there's the risk of defending in the line.
Mitchell has played fullback for the majority of the past few seasons. Yes, he has an extensive run at centre, but not for a while.
I just cannot overlook his match winning performances in recent Origin games.
When the Blues ran out a centre pairing of 'Trell and Turbo' they were as close to unbeatable as you can be in Origin.
Unfortunately that combination hasn't been available for selection since.
To win this game and keep the series alive, I feel Maguire needs to take a calculated risk.
Latrell Mitchell could very well be that answer.