Nine aspiring rugby league players from five different countries have reportedly been named as the first players announced for the 2025 Las Vegas combine.

The players - six men and three women - are the first bunch of players that have been approved to compete in the Vegas Combine, with a further 41 players to be announced in the coming months.

From Canada, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico and the United States of America, it is understood that rugby centre Marcus D'Acre has already caught the attention of various NRL teams, per News Corp.

It is understood that four players - two men and two women - will be chosen from the combine by the NRL and will then travel to Australia to train with an NRL team for up to a fortnight and could potentially secure a contract.

Athletes chosen for the combine (via News Corp)

Jack Rampton (Jamaican men's rugby 7's international).

Cody Nhanala (Canadian men's rugby 7's international)

Adam Channel (USA men's rugby 7's international)

Marcus D'Acre (Canadian men's under 20s and Hong Kong 7's international)

Gus Sokol (American men's professional rugby 10s player)

Renee Gonzalez (Canadian women's 7's and 15's international)

Maria Pruijn (Mexican women's 7's international)

Maria Isabel Arzuaga Gonzalez (Colombian women's 7s international)

Adriaan Jacques Rabe (American men's professional rugby 10's player)

