The NRL ladder is notoriously difficult to predict.

For every layup (i.e. the Storm and Penrith will finish high), there is a shock team to rise up and finish much higher than predicted.

Two seasons ago, the wooden spoon-favoured Warriors made a Prelim. Last year the Dragons defied expectation to almost pay Finals.

Conversely, there are always teams that drop away, but that is a discussion for another day. Today we are here to focus on the positive.

These sides are the sides I see as most likely to sharply rise. Not move from say eight to fifth, but more-so come from the clouds to play Finas.

Below are five sides I expect to be most likely to be the big improvers in 2025:

Honourable Mention - Parramatta Eels

Looked a far better side than their 15th spot suggested in 2024, but with a rookie coach and a five-eighth openly being shopped, I'm not confident enough to commit to them here.

Reports that Broncos players are already complaining re pre-season training had me almost swap Brisbane for Parramatta here, but we press on. Michael Maguire is going to make a world of difference at Red Hill in 2025.

Ben Hunt's signing should see them become a better side right off the bat. He'll start at five-eighth and likely move into the number nine when Ezra Mam returns.

Payne Haas is back and fully fit meaning the forward pack is completely transformed. Reece Walsh had an extended off-season and must be feeling a million dollars as a result.

Talent wise, there's no world where the Broncos should have finished 12th last season. Anything less than a comfortable Finals finish in 2025 will be seen as a complete disaster.

Selwyn Cobbo's move back to the wing looks a good one. He reached some enormous heights for club and state last season, but they were too few and way too far in between.

Everything just seemed to go wrong for Brisbane last year. The axe finally fell on Kevin Walters as a result.

A new staff, an Origin regular spine member recruit and a fully fit Payne Haas surely combine to mean a big improvement for the Broncs in '25.

I'm going to take an almighty risk here. Put it all on the line. Truthfully, this prediction may come back to haunt me.

That said, I'm going to stand on the hill that the Gold Coast Titans are big improvers in 2025.

Finishing 14th in 2024, truthfully the Titans were pretty terrible. That said, there were some brilliant signs. This side will score so many points this season.

Keano Kini is an absolutely dynamo at fullback. Jayden Campbell looks to have found a home at five-eighth and can break a game open from anywhere.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita are try scoring wizards on the wing and will surely add to their impressive try tallies.

Captain and monster middle Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is also back after playing just two games for his side in 2024 due to injury. Reagan Campbell-Gillard arrives and strengthens an already Origin heavy forward pack.

AJ Brimson's re-signing surely means he'll start the season at halfback, with Foran moving to the bench. This should complete one of the most dynamic spines in the NRL.

Defensively ... well, let's stick to the positives! Des Hasler has now had two pre-seasons to impact his players. He's added an Origin level prop and has his leader back on deck.

The only way for the Titans is up in 2025!

This feels like cheating, as how can the Warrior possibly be as underwhelming as they were in 2024?

I'm still at a total loss to explain how they finished 13th. They had the stars, the crowd, the coach, everything! I expect a lot to turn around in 2025 and a return to Finals is absolutely not out of the question.

Losing Addin Fonua-Blake shaped as a monumental blow but adding James FIsher-Harris was nothing short of a masterstroke.

What he brings on the field will come close to replacing AFB's output, but what he brings off the field and in terms of leadership ... priceless!

Shaun Johnson's retirement leaves a massive gap but I'm a huge fan of Te Marie Martin. I also expect Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to return to his very best with another NRL pre-season back under his belt.

A lot of this season will depend on whether Luke Metcalf can stay fit. He is so, supremely talented, but seemingly unable to avoid the injury curse. I hope 2025 is his year.

Youngster Samuel Healey is one of the steals of the season. He is going to form a brilliant one-two punch with Wayde Egan.

Andrew Webster is a smooth operator and I expect him to oversee his club's rise up the table in 2025.

2025 is the year! Yes I said 2024 was the year, but 2025 is definitely the year!

Jarome Luai is a genuine future-shifting signing. He has matured so much and is looking to become a genuine leader at his new club.

Terrell May is a 10/10 signing for need. He's a monster in the middle and becomes the Tigers pack leader right away.

Lachlan Galvin is arguably the game's most exiting, young talent. Placing him next to Luai shapes as a recipe for success.

I believe the signing of Sunia Turuva is being massively understated. His ability to return the ball with gusto and get sets off to a dominant start cannot be overlooked. The Tigers have lacked that for years.

I'm not sure what it is but this year just feels different for the Tigers. Even last year, with all the big name signings, I just didn't feel confident in the side in 2024.

That has changed. I think it's the Luai effect. Also the fact that Benji Marshall now has another NRL pre-season under his belt. Probably a combination of both.

I'm excited to see what the Tigers can produce in 2025. My guess is it will be a far cry from 'spoon bowl' in 2024.

The Bunnies finished 16th in 2024. 16th!

I had to type that just to believe it. Even as I sit, looking at the NRL ladder from last year. The red and green suffered an almighty injury crisis last year, but so did multiple other clubs. Their issues ran much deeper.

Fast forward to 2025 and Wayne Bennett returns. They always say, the best succession plan to Wayne Bennett is ... Wayne Bennett!

South Sydney simply have to improve in 2025. They can't be anywhere near as ordinary.

Lewis Dodd, Jayden Sullivan and Jamie Humphreys arrive, presenting plenty of options in the halves. Humphreys also looks a great option at nine to partner Peter Mamouzelos.

Campbell Graham returns after a long injury lay off, while Latrell Mitchell is set to return, fit and re-focused.

Souths have top quality talent all across the park. They also have one of the game's best coaches returning to oversee an immediate rebuild.

Souths must play Finals in 2025 or face another off-season of deserved criticism.