Alec Tuitavake, a former forward for the St George Illawarra Dragons, has reportedly attracted interest from a new team, as he remains uncontracted for next season.

A member of the Dragons' Top 30 roster in 2024, Tuitavake unfortunately failed to make his first-grade debut with the club but was a regular feature for their NSW Cup side, in which he made 22 appearances.

Throughout these showings, he showed his versatility in the forwards, starting in the front-row and at lock. His statistics during the matches saw him average 98 running metres per match, make 48 tackle busts and 472 tackles and score three tries.

Only 23, he initially started his career with the Manly Sea Eagles - playing in the NSW Cup competition in 2021 and 2022 - and is a former U18s NSW Blues representative.

One of nine players farewelled by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2024 season, Tuitavake has attracted the interest of Super League team Leigh Leopards for next season, per Rugby League Live.

This development comes after ex-Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon is set to backflip on his contract with the Leopards despite agreeing to a two-year contract.

Joining the Sea Eagles in 2023 after a stint with the North Queensland Cowboys, Condon decided to make the move overseas in October, inking a two-year contract with Adrian Lam's Leigh Leopards in the Super League until 2026, but it now seems unlikely that this will happen.

Although the club has confirmed Condon's arrival, the forward may not end up joining the Leigh Leopards as he remains in Australia and has failed to link up with the squad for pre-season training, per Rugby League Live.

It is unknown what the reasons behind this are at the moment and whether he has lined up a new contract elsewhere at the time of publication.

One of the club's international quota arrivals, Condon's potential departure would have a big effect on Leigh's forward pack after they recently lost Tom Amone, Kai O'Donnell and John Asiata.

However, they have welcomed two-time premiership winner Isaac Liu into the club and former Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene remains on the books for next season.