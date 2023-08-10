With a pre-season challenge victory and a flying start to the 2023 NRL premiership, there was quiet confidence on the Northern Beaches as new head coach Anthony Siebold had the Manly Sea Eagles humming with his return to coaching after a disastrous stint at the Brisbane Broncos.

Fast forward to the completion of Round 23 and their season is on life support. It hasn't been the performances of the side that has a few Manly fans worried, but it's the decisions off the field that have come under scrutiny.

After a worrying drop in form to finish off the 2022 season, Manly announced the sacking of Des Hasler. This was the first major off-field move by the Sea Eagles that divided the fan base. The club didn't waste any time in announcing the new head coach, Anthony Siebold.

With Manly's salary cap tied up in superstar trio, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic and club captain, Daly Cherry-Evans, they will always rely on their fringe and young first graders to improve and become those value-for-money type of players.

Add to this the re-signing of unproven but talented youngster, Josh Schuster and the salary cap situation gets a whole lot worse.

There's no doubt that Schuster has bundles of talent, but you could argue he's already done more harm than good during his time at Manly.

The Sea Eagles were forced to let go of Kieran Foran, who has already made a huge impact at the Gold Coast Titans, when Schuster's management camp told the Club that he wants the 6 jersey in 2023 or he will consider his options. Now 12 months on and Schuster will most likely return to the back-row after the signing of Wests Tigers' half, Luke Brooks.

RELATED: Why Manly's new signings and Schuster's position move will work

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Now the Sea Eagles are paying a reported $800,000 per season for a 22-year-old that has yet to perform on a consistent basis in the NRL.

Questions were raised when early on in the season, the Sea Eagles let go of two of their most promising young forwards in Viliami Fififa and Alec Tuitavake with Aaron Woods heading the opposite direction. Two young forwards in favour of a 32-year-old prop who couldn't crack the top grade at the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons.

Interesting decision to say the least.

So where are the Manly Sea Eagles heading?

With their salary cap tied up in four or five players, Anthony Siebold and the club have been forced into the 'money ball' approach. Finding fringe players with potential on a low wage. This method has already started with the signing of Tommy Talau (Tigers) and Jaxson Paulo (Roosters) who have both fallen out of favour at their current clubs and are looking for an opportunity.

Whilst this direction has its benefits its their latest decision that has left many fans confused and a little angry. Letting go of Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu who have both been forced out of the club and are heading to the Wests Tigers.

Still only just 18 years of age, Latu Fainu was already touted to be Cherry-Evans' successor and has been developing nicely making his NSW Cup debut in 2023. Now the club have let him walk with no real younger options making a name for themselves in the lower grades. Although it might seem like it at the moment, Daly Cherry-Evans, who is 34, can't play forever.

With another season for the Maroon and white looking like it'll end early, can the fans expect success in the near future?

Whilst Manly have improved when Tom Trbojevic isn't on the field, there's no doubt that with him fit and firing it makes them a serious threat in the competition. So if he can string a few injury free years together, then yes, they are every chance at seeing success.

But what happens if he goes down again? With Cherry-Evans getting on and the lack of depth at the club currently, if the Sea Eagles were to get hit with a few key injuries, their season falls away rather quickly. Like we've seen over recent years.