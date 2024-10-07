The Wests Tigers have confirmed that they have signed one of the best young outside backs in either the rugby league or rugby union code on a long-term contract.

Pursued by several rival teams in the NRL and Rugby Australia, centre Heamasi Makasini has signed his maiden NRL contract that will see him remain there until the end of the 2027 season.

The reigning Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year and member of the U18s Australian Wallabies team, the contract will see him promoted to the Top 30 roster from 2026 onwards.

“We're extremely excited to have Heamasi as part of the Wests Tigers family for the next three years,” said Benji Marshall.

"He is one of the best young talents that we have who has progressed his way through our development programs.

“He is very humble, respectful and is a good young man. Being able to secure Heamasi's signature for the next three seasons is a massive boost for our club and the direction we are heading.”

At only 17, he scored 92 points in the Harold Matthews Cup, guiding the Western Suburbs Magpies to the 2024 Grand Final.

He was also a member of the U16s NSW Waratahs team, U16s Australian rugby union side, and U16s City team last year in rugby league.

Regarded as one of the best talents coming through in either code, his signature comes after the Tigers have lost other juniors Navren Willett (Manly Sea Eagles), Onitoni Large (Manly Sea Eagles) and Alex Isdale (Cronulla Sharks) in the past few months to rival teams.

"I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity to continue to be part of the West Tigers," Makasini said.

“I have been with this club since I was 14 and it has been so important to my rugby league journey over the past three years.

“I want to thank Wests Tigers for believing in me, and I look forward to working hard and contributing to the club's future success.”