Despite having a year to run on his contract at the Wests Tigers, five-eighth Josh Reynolds could be on the move to the English Super League next year.

Speaking on Sydney Triple M’s The Rush Hour With MG, journalist Brent Read said that there is interest from a couple of clubs.

“There’s a bit of movement around in England, and Josh Reynolds’ name is on the radar There’s some interest in Leeds, but Wigan’s the interesting one.” he said.

But Reynolds’ move overseas does hinge on the future of a couple of players.

“As I understand, they’ve agreed to a deal with Jai Field, but Jai Field needs to play another game to take up that deal,” he said.

“The other moving piece is Bevan French, there’s some speculation that Bevan French wants to come back to Australia, return to the NRL.

“Now if that happens, either Jai Field doesn’t come to fruition or Bevan French comes home, that may open up a spot for Josh Reynolds.”

Read says that the Reynolds, who has played at the Tigers since the 2018 NRL season, has a big decision to make.

“Josh will have to make a decision whether he wants to go to England or not but the thing is in England he might get a three-year deal.

“Here, he’s not going to get another year out of the Wests Tigers beyond next year and I’m not sure how many clubs would be interested in Josh.”