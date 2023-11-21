The Wests Tigers have reportedly signed Fijian international forward Gordon Whippy for the upcoming 2024 season.

Aged 21, Whippy has signed with the club on a supplementary contract but could move up to the NRL level later in the season. Multiple players in the past have played in the NRL after beginning the season on a supplementary contract.

Whippy's past saw him begin with the Canberra Raiders as a youthful 18-year-old and saw him draw comparisons to a young Sonny Bill Williams.

He would then spend time in the South Sydney Rabbitohs development system before spending the 2023 season with the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup competition.

Recently making his debut for Fiji Bati alongside Jahream Bula, Whippy also represented the country in both swimming and athletics, indicating he is a natural athlete.

"Gordon has done a great job and this is a big opportunity for him," his manager, former NSW and Kangaroos star Matt Adamson told Wide World of Sports.

"He is big and strong and still has a lot to learn but he is very keen and the Tigers should be a good for for him."