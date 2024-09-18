The Wests Tigers have released a strange statement on former halfback Luke Brooks after he played in his maiden NRL Finals match last Sunday against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Despite no longer being with the club, the Tigers congratulated Brooks on his achievements for the Manly Sea Eagles over the weekend.

Moving to the Sea Eagles at the end of last season, Brooks spent 11 seasons at the Wests Tigers, registering 205 games and 233 points under his belt, having come through the Balmain Tigers pathways system alongside ex-teammate Mitchell Moses.

"Wests Tigers wish to congratulate former halfback Luke Brooks on his achievements over the weekend for Manly Warringah Sea Eagles," a statement on the Tigers' club website read.

"Although he did not play finals footy in his time at the Tigers, Brooks certainly enjoyed his first taste of finals footy on Sunday, helping the Sea Eagles to a 24-22 victory over the Bulldogs."

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson also congratulated Brooks on the achievement, stating that "he showed loyalty when many didn't".

“On behalf of everyone here at Wests Tigers, I want to congratulate Luke on achieving something that he has wanted for a long time,” Richardson said in a statement.

“Luke spent more than a decade as a Wests Tigers player, so he will always be a part of this family.

“He showed loyalty when many didn't.”

The Manly Sea Eagles will take on the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night at Allianz Stadium with the winner to face the Melbourne Storm for a chance to play in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.