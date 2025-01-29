The Wests Tigers have suffered another hiccup before the NRL pre-season matches begin, with another recruit reportedly undergoing emergency surgery following the team's pre-season army camp in Queensland.

As Jarome Luai has been cleared of any significant injury and is set to be available for the club's first trial match, fellow recruit Sunia Turuva is reportedly in doubt for Round 1 after undergoing emergency appendix surgery.

Although it has yet to be confirmed by the club, the winger is racing the clock to face the Newcastle Knights, meaning he is unlikely to participate in the team's two pre-season matches against the Bulldogs and Eels.

If unavailable, this would see Samoan international Charlie Staines, young gun Luke Laulilii, new signing Jeral Skelton and development list player Solomona Faatape contend for the two vacant wing positions.

"Jarome Luai isn't the only injury concern for Benji Marshall at the Tigers," The Triple M Whisper said in a new segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

"My sources tell me that new recruit Sunia Turuva needed to have emergency appendix surgery after a pre-season army camp in Queensland.

"(He) is facing a race against the clock to be fit for the Tigers Round 1 clash against the Knights."

Signing with the club from the Penrith Panthers on a three-year contract worth around $450,000, Turuva was one of six new arrivals brought into the Tigers as they look to climb off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four years.

A two-time premiership winner, he will attempt to emulate his form at Penrith, which saw him score 30 tries in 52 matches, represent Fiji on seven occasions and be awarded the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in 2023.

“I was telling my dad this story, that when I first met Benji in talks, he was talking to me, I wasn't even listening, I was just starstruck,” Turuva said at a recent press-conference about his first interaction with coach Benji Marshall.

“He was talking to me, so my manager's like, bro are you all right? And he was like, wow, I was just lost, I couldn't believe it.

“And then he was just talking to me, like, brah, you don't have to treat me like that. I'm one of the boys. So that was pretty cool to hear from him. It was pretty cool to see.”