Wests Tigers prop Russell Packer could be set for a move back to the New Zealand Warriors on a loan deal.

The Warriors are suffering an injury crisis ahead of the season resumption and the former Kiwi international could provide some short term relief.

Packer played 110 games for the Warriors but is now plying his trade at the West Tigers.

Sydney Morning Herald writer Michael Chammas reported there had been discussions around Packer returning to the Warriors in the short-term.

“Packer is unlikely to be in the Tigers’ best 17 in the first round back, and the club believes he would benefit from a stint with the Warriors given there isn’t a lower-grade competition for him to improve his match fitness,” Chammas wrote on Monday.