After reportedly signing Jayden Sullivan and Aidan Sezer to cure their woes in the halves, the Wests Tigers have reportedly secured a young star in the making for the future.

After competing in the New South Wales trials for the Under 15s schoolboys competition, in which he was named Player of the Tournament, Siotame Havea has signed a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers, per News Corp.

Still a teenager, Havea was impressive during the competition, illustrating his power, speed and physicality as a lock. The youngster is not unknown to the NRL, as three of his uncles have appeared in the NRL at some point in their careers. His uncles are former players Mickey Paea, Lelea Paea and Lopini Paea.

Lopini Paea is the most well-known of the three, having appeared in 95 games for the Sydney Roosters, including the 2010 Grand Final loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons before moving to the Super League with the Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity.

Mickey Paea would be the next of the three known by the rugby league audience. The youngest out of the brothers, he played for four NRL clubs (Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights) and two Super League clubs (Hull Kingston Rovers and Hull FC) over the course of a 223-game career.

Lastly, the oldest brother, Lelea Paea, would only play 21 NRL games but was an inaugural Gold Coast Titans squad member when they entered the competition. He also spent time with the Sydney Roosters between 2003-2006.

All three would also represent Tonga at some point in their career, and it is likely their nephew Siotame Havea will follow in their footsteps in the future if he continues the current trajectory he is on.

Some highlights of Siotame Havea Jr playing for Macarthur WT recently. Havea has signed a three year deal with the club. pic.twitter.com/Jjfbuw4QvL — NBWT (@NBWT__) August 10, 2023