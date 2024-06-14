The Wests Tigers NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.
The team has welcomed six new players onto their roster for this season, while their departures are headlined by 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld.
Among the arrivals are former Rugby 7s player Claudia Nielsen, and ex-Cronulla Sharks NRLW players Natasha Penitani and Harmony Crichton.
Twenty players - including the development contracted players - from the squad are either local juniors or from the club's pathways system.
2024 SQUAD
Amelia Mafi, Botille Vette-Welsh, Brooke Talataina, Christian Pio, Claudia Nielsen, Ebony Prior, Emily Curtain, Harmony Crichton, Imogen Gobran, Jessica Kennedy, Kezie Apps, Leianne Tufuga, Losana Lutu, Najvada George, Natasha Penitani, Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, Rebecca Pollard, Rikeya Horne, Salma Nour, Sarah Togatuki, Shainne McGlone, Sophie Curtain, Tara Reinke, Tess Staines, Tiana Lee-Thorne
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Botile Vette-Welsh
2. Tess Staines
3. Rikeya Horne
4. Leianne Tufuga
5. Harmony Crichton
6. Pauline Pilae-Rasabale
7. Emily Curtain
8. Sarah Togatuki
9. Sophie Curtain
10. Christian Pio
11. Kezie Apps
12. Amelia Mafi
13. Najvada George
14. Ebony Prior
15. Losana Lutu
16. Jessica Kennedy
17. Natasha Penitani
18. Imogen Gobran
19. Brooke Talataina
20. Tiana Lee-Thorne
21. Rebecca Pollard
22. Salma Nour
23. Claudia Nielsen
24. Tara Reinke
25. Shaianne McGlone
2024 Development List
1. Chelsea Savill
2. Claudia Brown
3. Evie McGrath
4. Iemaima Etuale