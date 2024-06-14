The Wests Tigers NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.

The team has welcomed six new players onto their roster for this season, while their departures are headlined by 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld.

Among the arrivals are former Rugby 7s player Claudia Nielsen, and ex-Cronulla Sharks NRLW players Natasha Penitani and Harmony Crichton.

Twenty players - including the development contracted players - from the squad are either local juniors or from the club's pathways system.

2024 SQUAD

Amelia Mafi, Botille Vette-Welsh, Brooke Talataina, Christian Pio, Claudia Nielsen, Ebony Prior, Emily Curtain, Harmony Crichton, Imogen Gobran, Jessica Kennedy, Kezie Apps, Leianne Tufuga, Losana Lutu, Najvada George, Natasha Penitani, Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, Rebecca Pollard, Rikeya Horne, Salma Nour, Sarah Togatuki, Shainne McGlone, Sophie Curtain, Tara Reinke, Tess Staines, Tiana Lee-Thorne

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Botile Vette-Welsh

2. Tess Staines

3. Rikeya Horne

4. Leianne Tufuga

5. Harmony Crichton

6. Pauline Pilae-Rasabale

7. Emily Curtain

8. Sarah Togatuki

9. Sophie Curtain

10. Christian Pio

11. Kezie Apps

12. Amelia Mafi

13. Najvada George

14. Ebony Prior

15. Losana Lutu

16. Jessica Kennedy

17. Natasha Penitani

18. Imogen Gobran

19. Brooke Talataina

20. Tiana Lee-Thorne

21. Rebecca Pollard

22. Salma Nour

23. Claudia Nielsen

24. Tara Reinke

25. Shaianne McGlone

2024 Development List

1. Chelsea Savill

2. Claudia Brown

3. Evie McGrath

4. Iemaima Etuale