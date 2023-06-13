Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has discussed why playmaker Luke Brooks rejected the club's contract offer.

A one-club player for the past 11 seasons, Brooks is in the last year of his contract at the Tigers and has a major decision in his near future.

Firmly in the future plans for the Wests Tigers, according to Hagipantelis, Brooks was recently offered an extension to remain at the club. However, the 2018 Dally M Halfback of the Year rejected the offer.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, the Tigers chairman discussed the conversations that led to Brooks rejecting the extension brought to the table by the Tigers.

“As reported, the club made what we believed to be a fair market value offer,” Hagipantelis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“It was a genuine offer because our intentions were to retain Luke and keep him as a one-club player.

“Unfortunately on Sunday morning, Luke let Benji (Marshall) know that the offer wasn't acceptable which he is perfectly entitled to respond to.

“He wants to test the market and it is sad and disappointing.

“I know that Benji and Tim were very keen on him being in their plans moving forward. It's just a commercial reality.”

While on the radio program, Hagipantelis also discussed recent reports that coach Tim Sheens would not see out the entirety of his contract. Sheens is contracted until the end of the 2024 season.

Denying the rumours, the chairman insisted the club is determined to keep him at the club.

“I don't know where this narrative is coming from or who is pushing it,” he said.

“There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Tim Sheens coaching the Wests Tigers in 2023 and 2024.

“Everyone is absolutely committed and passionate about the (Benji) transition in a few years.”