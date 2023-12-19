The Wests Tigers have announced a new sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 NRL seasons just before the Christmas break.

The club has revealed that local construction business PAMA will join the team and will be the front-of-shorts sponsor for the club beginning next season.

A family-owned business, PAMA is based in Concord (near the Tigers facilities) and its director Danny Tahan has had a connection with the Wests Tigers since they were established 25 years ago.

Tahan spoke on the sponsorship that will see PAMA have its name highly visible on the NRL team's playing shorts

“This sponsorship goes beyond bricks and mortar; it's about building a sense of community, fulfilling a dream, and giving back,” said Tahan.

"We believe that being actively involved in the communities where we work and live is essential.

“We are immensely proud to be part of the West Tigers family, and together, we look forward to making a positive impact.”

Wests Tigers Senior Partnerships Executive John Skandalis also spoke on the sponsorship of PAMA that will see the business as the front-of-short sponsor, and welcomed them to the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Danny and his team at PAMA as our new front-of-shorts partner for the next couple of seasons,” said Skandalis.

“He has supported the club for so many years and it is a pleasure to have him now join us in a sponsorship capacity.

"Family and community is very important to PAMA just as it is here at Wests Tigers."