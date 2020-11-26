Despite receiving a three-year contract offer from the Wests Tigers, star David Nofoaluma is considering all options and has opened himself up to discussions with rival clubs despite his love for the Tigers, per The Daily Telegraph.

“I obviously love the Wests Tigers and the fans, you can tell by my passion.” Nofoaluma said.

“But in reality, I am heading into what could potentially be my last contract.

“I am going to explore all my options and weigh up what’s the best decision for myself and more importantly my future. I know with whatever decision I make, I can say I’ve given one hundred per cent every time I have stepped foot on the field for this club.”

The 26-year-old was one of the shining lights for the club in a disappointing 2020 campaign, scoring 17 tries in 20 games for the Tigers in 2020 and had a career best year.

Nofoaluma said his current contract situation will be dealt with accordingly.

“There is no rush but I have my manager (Sam Ayoub) taking care of everything.” Nofoaluma said.

“It would be extremely tough to leave but at the moment I have one more year remaining on my current contract and I will respect that. I’m back at training next week. I’ve really missed it and so I’m looking forward to ripping back into it with the boys and doing what I love.

“My contract situation will look after itself.”

Sitting just 10 tries behind all-time scorers Chris Lawrence and Benji Marshall with 74 currently from 139 games, Nofoaluma has the opportunity to become the Tigers’ highest try scorer in club history in 2021.