Wests have confirmed forward Zane Musgrove will sit out the first two weeks of the NRL home-and-away season following a ban handed down by the Match Review Committee.

The Tigers forward was sent to the sin bin in the 35th minute of the All Stars match on Saturday night following a shoulder charge on Indigenous All Stars second-rower Tyrell Fuimaono.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Musgrove was subsequently handed a two week ban for the Grade Two Shoulder Charge, and will miss the opening two games of the 2021 season.

It was thought that the 24-year-old would be able to serve half of the ban in the Tigers’ pre-season test match against Manly, however it was confirmed later that this would not be the case.

This is far from the first time that Musgrove has been put under the microscope for both on and off-field incidents during his five-year league career.

Musgrove has been charged multiple times for offences ranging from property damage to indecent assault, and earlier in the year was charged with fellow player Asu Kepaoa for abusing police officers.

With this suspension, Musgrove will be available for selection for the Tigers Round 3 clash against the Newcastle Knights on the 28th of March.

In other news, Bulldogs winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has dodged a suspension following his Grade One Careless High Tackle in the All Stars match.

Watene-Zelezniak was fined $1350 and is free to play Round 1 against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.