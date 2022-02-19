Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has revealed Ryan Papenhuyzen may not be fit for the opening round of the NRL season.

The star fullback, who spent a large amount of 2021 on the sidelines after suffering a horror concussion during magic round, has spent time in a moon boot during the pre-season.

While it was reported that it was a "minor" ankle injury at the time, Bellamy is now refusing to guarantee Papenhuyzen's spot for Round 1.

Nick Meaney, who was signed by the club, started Saturday's trial against the New Zealand Warriors at fullback, while Cameron Munster also spent time there, with Bellamy not confirming would be the likely replacement.

“We might give (Munster) a bit of time at fullback at some stage today,” Bellamy said ahead of the Storm’s trial match against the Warriors on Saturday.

“We’ve got Nick Meaney as well but we’re not quite sure if Paps will be back for the first game.

“Nick has obviously played a lot of fullback in his time at Bulldogs but I think today we’ll give him a bit of a run in the halves as well.

“So there’s still a few guys in the picture for that position.”

The Storm went down to the Warriors in the trial match on Saturday at Cranbourne by 12 points, with youngsters on both sides impressing.

Nick Meaney spent substantial time at the back during the contest, indicating he could well be in line to wear the number one for the men in purple during the first round of the season, should Papenhuyzen be able to play.