The stalemate between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association is showing no signs of abating, with the two parties locked at the negotiating table.

Frustration from the playing group is growing, with the 2023 season just six weeks away, and trials even sooner.

The salary cap for 2023, which was announced by the NRL, is still unconfirmed given the RLPA through it back in the direction it came within hours of the announcement, while teams are still yet to be able to confirm their rosters.

The proceedings around the negotiations have stepped up a notch this week, with players abandoning media commitments.

All of the Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons, Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm are believed to have cancelled media commitments or promotional sessions with the NRL themselves as the negotiations wind on, and Brisbane veteran Kurt Capewell today refused to rule out the idea of a strike if an agreement can't be made between the waring parties.

"(The NRL) have belief if they wait it out long enough we're just going to have to sign (but) we're not going to stand here and cop it," Capewell said after training on Tuesday.

"We're ready to draw a line in the sand and we'll make a stand.

"We don't want it to come to (a player strike) but if the NRL are going to sit on their heels and not budge, who knows where it's going to go?

"But I'm sure they'll be able to see we're not happy and how connected we are."

The RLPA have recommended players not sign deals at this stage, and over 180 players remain off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, despite the fact they have been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 and sign with their own for longer.

The chance of a lockout has previously not been explicitly ruled out by either the NRL or RLPA, and while both parties are refusing to add context to their comments, it has become abundantly clear that an agreement is not close to being struck, a fact confirmed by Melbourne Storm star forward and RLPA board member Christian Welch last week.

Capewell said the agreement simply wasn't only about the salary cap however.

"It's the NRL's strategy to paint a picture of us (as greedy), wave a shiny toy in our face and hope we're silly enough to run into that CBA," Capewell said.

"There's still so many parts that are nowhere near (acceptable) and we're prepared to fight for what we think is fair.

"The CBA controls a lot more than just our salaries; we want a fair revenue share, a genuine seat at the table, and want to be heard.

"It's not about the wage, it's about setting up funding for past players, welfare and tertiary education."