Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will officially explore his options in the clearest sign, yet he is considering a move away from the Gold Coast Titans for 2024.

As per News Corp reports last week, both he and fellow Queensland State of Origin representative forward David Fifita had clauses in their contract that allowed them to become free agents if Justin Holbrook was sacked.

Three weeks ago, the Titans made that decision on Holbrook, with the Titans' duo allowed to explore their options.

While it was immediately speculated that the Canberra Raiders would launch a bid for Fifita, as many as six clubs are linked to Fa'asuamaleaui, who well could make a switch to the Sydney basin for 2024.

The Titans' captain is off-contract at the end of 2024 with a player option through to 2026 and would become a free agent again on November 1, with the potential to leave the Titans at the end of 2024 even if he chooses through this process to remain at the Titans.

News Corp is now reporting that the players must inform the Titans to activate the contract clause and explore their options.

Fa'asuamalaeaui's agent Simon Mammino confirmed that the star Origin forward, who once represented Queensland under 18 and under 20 in the same year before his NRL debut, will do just that.

“We have to formally advise the Titans and I will do that to confirm that we will activate the clause to make Tino a free agent,” Mammino told the publication.

“At this stage, no deal has been offered to Tino, but we have three months to work through things and see what's out there.

“That's not to say Tino is leaving the Titans. I still believe the Titans are likely to keep him.

“But this situation gives Tino the chance to explore his future and we have some time to assess all options.”

It was reported neither player would do anything until after Origin 3, and will have three months from the date the clause is triggered to make a call on their future.

While Fa'asuamaleaui's preference is believed to be remaining at the Titans, his desire to be a winner may force his hand away from the club, who signed Des Hasler to take Holbrook's seat in 2024.

Clubs may also turn to Holbrook to have the inside running at Fa'asuamaleaui and Fifita.

The Wests Tigers have already ruled out chasing Justin Holbrook, but it's believed the North Queensland Cowboys and other clubs could be eyeing him off for an assistant spot.

Salary could yet block any club making a play for Fa'asuamaleaui at this late stage in the recruiting game. Most clubs have between five and ten roster spots left, and few will have the room to make a play for a million-dollar player.

Given the interest, however, don't be surprised if come November 1 when Fa'asuamaleaui is back on the market for good, multiple clubs make a serious play at the Origin forward.