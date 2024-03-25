The South Sydney Rabbitohs were sent an injury scare during their training session on Monday, with Cameron Murray forced to cut short his training.

While Murray had to cut his training session short, recruit Jack Wighton was also seen on limited duties in the same training session and was kept on ice after being heavily strapped around his thigh, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs skipper left the session early due to a knee bursa and was already battling a virus.

Jason Demetriou will be hoping that the duo will be ready for Friday afternoon against the Canterbury Bulldogs as the club aims to clinch their first victory of the season and move off the bottom of the NRL ladder.

“He has that ‘no-self-preservation attitude' so we need to keep him on ice and give him a bit of a rest because he deserves it,” Jacob Host said at a press conference ahead of his 100th NRL game.

“I think it was more to make sure his body is right going into this weekend. He puts so much heart and soul into every training session let alone games.

“It's so important to have our captain out there. He's an inspirational and special player.”

Campbell Graham, Jai Arrow, and Tyrone Munro will remain sidelined with respective injuries. However, Dean Hawkins is set to keep his spot in the halves, which will see Lachlan Ilias return to the NSW Cup.

This week, the club will compete against the Bulldogs, taking on former players Blake Taaffe, Connor Tracey, and Liam Knight.

Winger Alex Johnston spoke about what it will be like to go against Taaffe believing that the fullback will try and get under the skin of his former teammates, in particular five-eighth Cody Walker.

“He's a little energiser bunny, we know what he will bring this week, and I wonder if he will try and chirp and give it to Cody Walker,” Johnston added via SMH.