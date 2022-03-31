Wests Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle was involved in an enormous collision with Gold Coast Titans forward Moeaki Foutaika during their contest to kick-off Round 4.

In just the 13th minute of the contest, the Titans found themselves on the attack, with Foutaika winding up and charging straight into Liddle who stood his ground.

Liddle managed to stop the rampaging Queensland Sttae of Origin forward forcing an error, however, it didn't come without problems for Liddle who emerged from the ground with blood in his mouth.

The Tigers medical staff eventually cleared Liddle to continue in the game after cleaning up the blood, however, the bunker's independent doctor wasn't having a bar of it, sending Liddle for a mandatory head injury assessment.

Liddle being sent for a HIA brought utility Tyrone Peachey onto the field against his old club, with no score recorded through the opening quarter of an hour.

To compound issues for the Tigers, Peachey would be sent to the sin bin just minutes later on the back of repeat six-again infringements.

The Tigers managed to survive the period with Peachey in the sin bin however, with Liddle passing his HIA test just minutes before the utility returned to the park.

On the back of multiple errors and butchered tries for both teams, the score was still locked at nil-all just minutes out from halftime.