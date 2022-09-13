Week 1 of the finals is in the rear-view mirror, and eight teams have become six, but not without plenty of controversy.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs clash on Sunday afternoon dominates the headlines coming out of the weekend after seven sin bins, setting an NRL record.

The two Saturday games, which saw the North Queensland Cowboys use extra time to beat the Cronulla Sharks, and the Canberra Raiders squeak past the Melbourne Storm, were both thrillers, while Mitchell Moses will race the clock after suffering a concussion during Parramatta's loss to Penrith in the first qualifying final on Friday.

Each week on Zero Tackle, Dan and Terry from Rugby League Outlaws will run through the five biggest talking points from the games just gone in five minutes or less.

This week, the Rugby League Outlaws crew discuss the referees from the weekend just gone, Brad Arthur's status, whether anyone can stop the Panthers and whether the Melbourne Storm's dynasty is dead and buried after their loss in Week 1 of the finals, to go with a number of players leaving this off-season.