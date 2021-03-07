The Warriors are hashing a plan to play 20 NRL games in New Zealand in 2022, according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

The Warriors plan to reach out to investors to buy away games from other clubs and entice them to play in different parts of New Zealand.

The news comes after it was announced the Warriors will have to be based on NSW’s Central Coast until June 21 due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

This means that New Zealand will not host an NRL game in almost two years, which is why the Warriors want to bring up to 20 games to New Zealand in 2022.

Clubs could make as much as $250,000 by selling home games to New Zealand, which could entice many of the poorer clubs who have been hit hard by the global pandemic.

Warriors boss Cameron George spoke openly about his desire to bring NRL back to New Zealand in 2022.

“I’ve already started discussing with certain NRL clubs whether they would consider selling us their home game to come to New Zealand next year,” George told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

“I’m trying to build a portfolio of games to play in New Zealand next year and get as many as we can to play over there.

I’d love to buy as many away games from the Australian-based clubs and play a minimum 16 NRL games here. We’d love up to 20 games.”