New Zealand veteran Adam Blair has announced his retirement from the NRL, with his 331st and final game coming against Manly on Sunday.

Announced on the Warriors’ website, Blair will hang up the boots after 15 seasons at the top level.

Warriors CEO Cameron George lauded Blair’s magnificent career.

“Adam has made an amazing contribution not just to the Vodafone Warriors but to rugby league across the board,” he said.

“He has had a huge influence on our players, especially the younger ones, with the way he has gone about looking after himself. He sets extremely high standards off the field and in the way he prepares himself for every training session and every game.

“It would have been an incredibly difficult decision for Adam knowing he had the option to play on for another year but, in the end, Jess and the kids have come first.

“We can’t thank Adam enough for what he has given to the game but he won’t be lost to the Vodafone Warriors. He’ll remain involved in a special role tailored to his strengths.”

Blair first joined the NRL through Melbourne Storm, where he went on to play 121 games, before moving to Wests Tigers, Brisbane and then the Warriors.

The former Kiwi captain has played the most NRL matches by a New Zealander and sits 13th on the league’s all-time record games list.