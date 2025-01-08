New Zealand Warriors captain Tohu Harris has made a bombshell announcement on his rugby league career by announcing his immediate retirement.

Confirmed on Thursday morning, Harris had decided to hang up the boots after 12 seasons and 234 matches in the NRL for the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors after making his debut in 2013.

The surprising decision comes after ongoing problems with his wrist after he underwent an operation to repair the damage but the injury hasn't healed as well as he would have liked.

“I had high hopes of returning from the injury this year but I'm devastated I won't get the chance to pull on the jersey again," said Harris.

“I'm dealing with pain in everyday life as well as footy. My body has been feeling good in training but the reality is I can't perform as a player with this injury.

“While it's not easy finishing like this, I'm so grateful to the One New Zealand Warriors for the opportunities they've given me, for the chance to wear the jersey and to lead our great club, and also for the support we've had as a family.”

A member of the Storm's 2017 premiership-winning team, he also featured in 16 international Tests for the New Zealand Kiwis and follows the retirement of fellow New Zealand Warriors Great Shaun Johnson.

Dylan Walker is likely to replace him in the starting lock position, while it is unknown who the primary candidate is to take over the captaining role from him.

“It's a sad way for Tohu to go out but I just want to celebrate him,” said New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“You really don't know how good a player is until you've coached him. I'd admired Tohu from afar throughout his career but when I returned to the club I got to admire him even more every day.

“I'm so grateful to have built a relationship with him and for the way he helped me so much in my transition as a head coach.”