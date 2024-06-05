The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Shaun Johnson's return from injury should only be delayed by a single week.

Johnson was expected to be named for the Warriors' Round 14 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, however, when teams were named on Tuesday, he was missing.

It has now been revealed that Johnson's recovery from a pectoral strain which he picked up in Round 10 against the Sydney Roosters has been delayed.

That means he will now be targeting a return against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday, June 15 during Round 15.

Go Media Stadium NZW MEL

The match, which will serve as a crucial one for the Warriors who have had what can only be described as a difficult start to the season, will be played at home in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is making progress as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The club are expecting him to be available just a week after Johnson's return in Round 16 for an away trip to the Gold Coast Titans. The Warriors then take on the Brisbane Broncos (home) and Canterbury Bulldogs (away) before having a bye in Round 19.

The updates on Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck come as the Warriors prepare to welcome back the cavalry this week - all of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Rocco Berry, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Tohu Harris, Kurt Capewell and Taine Tuaupiki have been made available for selection against the Cowboys. Only Tuaupiki out of that group has not been selected for the game which kicks off at 5:30 pm (AEST) on Saturday.