New Zealand Warriors forward Marata Niukore is looking at facing three to four weeks on the sidelines after the game against the Dragons.

Niukore was charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle for his high shot on Dragons centre Moses Suli just moments after halftime.

This is his third High Tackle offence this season, and will be suspended for three weeks if he accepts an early guilty plea. If he decides to fight the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary, the suspension will be increased to four weeks.

The forward wasn't the only player to be charged during the game, with Jack de Belin being charged twice by the Match Review Committee.

The first charge was a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and the second was Dangerous Contact on Rocco Berry.

The incidents carry an early guilty plea of a $3000 fine but increase to a two-game suspension if he's found guilty and unsuccessfully challenges the charges at the judiciary.