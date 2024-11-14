The New Zealand Warriors have extended their commitment and partnership with their official fashion partner, Hallensteins, on a new deal.

Signed initially until the end of the 2024 season, the club has announced that Hallensteins will now be their official fashion partner for a further two seasons until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

“The partnership between the two brands was extremely successful last year and the ongoing commitment from Hallensteins strengthens our relationship for our 30th anniversary season,” said Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley.

“The players have enjoyed wearing Hallensteins clothes, notably the formal off-field range, so we're thrilled to strengthen the partnership for another two years.”

Scott Best, head of brand and marketing for Hallensteins added, "We really enjoyed coming onboard with the Warriors for the first time this year.

“The incredible support for the club brought a new dimension to our business and to our customers.

“We also enjoyed the interaction with the players as we got alongside them to promote our ranges.”