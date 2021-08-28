The possibility of spending another season away from home is fast becoming a grim reality for the New Zealand Warriors.

The Warriors have been on the road for the best part of two years now, away from family and friends and there appears to be no real end in sight.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that there will be a meeting on Tuesday where the ARL commission will discuss the Warriors plans. It is reported that while not the decision they want to come to, it seems all-but a done deal that the Warriors will be again based out of Australia.

To this point, the Warriors still don't know where they'll be commencing their pre-season training.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said that they are resigned to the fact going home isn't a viable option should they want to keep the competition alive for 2022.

“We’ve settled on the fact that we’ll continue to stay here on the Gold Coast because we absolutely have nowhere else to go,’’ George said.