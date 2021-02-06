Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has officially signed a two-year deal with Super Rugby side Auckland Blues, where he will join from the 2022 season.

The Dally M medallist will return to union after much speculation linking him to a code-switch, where he played as a junior.

Speaking to the Blues’ club website, Tuivasa-Sheck expressed his delight to be returning to rugby.

“It has been a dream of mine for a long time to one day play rugby union again, to get this opportunity with New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland is exciting,” he said.

“The timing feels right to do this now. That said, I have a big year ahead of me and will turn my attention to this opportunity later in the year.”

Tuivasa-Sheck made his NRL debut with the Roosters in 2012 and moved to the Warriors ahead of the 2016 season.

The 27-year-old has played a total of 178 matches in the league and will end his career with the Warriors at the conclusion of this season.

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore commended Tuivasa-Sheck’s leadership and skill following the signing.

“The Blues are thrilled to have Roger wearing our colours from next year. His roots were in rugby and we know he will be an exceptional player,” he said.

“More importantly he is an outstanding leader who will embrace the links we are creating in the wider community. Roger will be a superb contributor to our club, and we hope his fans will follow him to Eden Park next season.”