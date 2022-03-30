New Zealand Warriors boss Cameron George has made a sensational call for the Warriors to play all 24 games during the 2023 season in New Zealand.

The Warriors have been forced to base themselves out of Australia since COVID first hit early in the 2020 season.

Originally based on the Central Coast, the squad moved to Redcliffe during the mid-2021 after the entire competition relocated to south east Queensland, and the Warriors are now remaining at the Dolphins' future home until they are able to return to New Zealand.

Currently, that is slated to be in Round 16 when they face the Wests Tigers, with the club to play four home games in Auckland this year in front of a full house as the New Zealand government eases restrictions.

George, speaking to AAP, said he would like to see the Warriors play around New Zealand, with home games for other clubs played in other cities around the country.

"For the entire season we would like to see the Warriors playing in New Zealand, but not with home ground advantage," he said.

"We'd play our home games at Mt Smart and then instead of playing Canberra, for example, in Canberra, you take the game to Dunedin.

"I think there's a very big opportunity today for the New Zealand Government to try and rebuild the economy with visitation to places like Christchurch, Wellington or Dunedin.

"People are probably sceptical about travelling long distances, but it's only a three-hour flight to get to New Zealand and then you're straight back to Australia."

With expansion on the radar as the NRL looks to even up the number of teams by introducing an 18th in the coming years, a second New Zealand team is thought to be well in the mix along with a Perth-based side.

George seemed to hint at that when he said "it works for the game."

"It works for the game, because it can inspire the next generation and gives something back to the Warriors after being on the road for three years," he told AAP.

"You're dealing with a country that provides a large percentage of the talent pool of the NRL.

"It's important that the game looks at it because we haven't had a professional presence here in New Zealand and we need to put rugby league back in the lap of Kiwis."