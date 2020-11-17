Despite claiming he would never wear Wests colours again, wantaway prop Josh Aloiai has been told that he will not be granted a release from the final year of his contract.

In a Tuesday night report by Fox League‘s James Hooper, Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis expressed his thoughts about the discontented forward’s exit bid, stating “he [Aloiai] can mow the lawns at Leichhardt and Campbelltown as far as we’re concerned.”

The return of serve comes after Aloiai demanded a release from his contract with the club via text message.

Hooper reported that the 25-year-old messaged Tigers’ CEO Justin Pascoe with the message “I’ll never wear the jersey again.”

Fed up with the revolving door attached to the clubs’ dressing sheds in recent years, Hagipantelis made his views clear on what 2021 had in store for the Auckland born front-rower.

“As far as we’re concerned he can mow the lawns at Leichhardt and Campbelltown and paint the sheds at Concord,” Hagipantelis told Fox Sports.

“He’s a contracted employee at the Wests Tigers for 2021 and under the terms of his employment he’ll be remaining at the club.”

According to Hooper, Hagipantelis also took the opportunity to back the incumbent Tigers coach Michael Maguire.

Hooper reported that a contract extension is set to keep ‘Madge’ at Concord until the conclusion of 2023 was imminent.

This impending contractual augmentation will mean that by the end of the 2023 season, Maguire will have been afforded five years to help break the league’s longest finals drought dating back to 2011.

It will also mean that any suggestions or innuendo that 2014 Premiership coach has ‘lost the dressing room’ will be silenced.